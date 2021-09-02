Paralympians will now receive equal medal bonuses to Olympians, Scott Morrison says, with the tally potentially passing $800,000

Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Australia’s Paralympic medallists will receive financial bonuses for winning medals equal to their Olympic counterparts.

Prime Minister pledged to offer those financial rewards on Thursday after athletes and fans campaigned for equal prize money.

Overall funding for para-sports pales in comparison to able-bodied athletics, making elite competition a pricey endeavour for many athletes.

Australia’s Paralympic medalists will receive financial rewards in line with their Olympic counterparts, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced, following a community backlash to funding disparities between the nation’s elite sporting programs.

Under the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC)’s incentive scheme, athletes who won gold, silver, or bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were eligible for payments of $20,000, $15,000, or $10,000, respectively.

Despite Australia’s formidable performance at the Paralympic Games, no comparable program for para-athletes exists, sparking criticism from athletes and fans alike.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Morrison pledged to provide para-athlete champions with “equivalent payments to our Olympics medallists.”

The team’s efforts in the track and in the pool have “buoyed millions during what is a difficult time for the nation,” he added.

“Australia’s para-athletes have represented our nation with great distinction and pride in Tokyo,” Sports Minister Richard Colbeck said in a subsequent statement.

Bonus in focus

Australia’s Paralympic team has won a combined total of 60 medals at this year’s event: 13 gold, 23 silver, and 24 bronze.

Under AOC guidelines, only an athlete’s top-ranking medal counts towards the scheme.

The incentive program does not allow athletes to ‘double up’, either: an athlete who wins silver medals in two separate events will receive $15,000, not $30,000.

“Members of medallist teams and other combinations will be considered for the same AOC Medal Incentive Funding as individual medallists,” the guidelines add.

Assuming Australia’s Paralympic medal tally does not change between now and the closing ceremony, the nation’s medallists could expect to receive bonuses in excess of $800,000.

Such a figure would represent a considerable boon for Australia’s latest champions.

Even so, those incentives pale in comparison to the funding which powers the nation’s high performance para-sport programs.

Australian Institute of Sports documents show those initiatives received $19.1 million in funding through the 2021-2022 financial year.

Able-bodied high performance programs accrued $96.9 million over the same timeframe.

And the same financial constraints facing many of the nation’s elite able-bodied competitors are also felt by para-athletes, making participation in top-level sport a costly endeavour for many Paralympians.

“Like their Olympic counterparts, Paralympians often have to make major sacrifices in their lives foregoing family and work to train and compete nationally and internationally,” Colbeck said.

Support needed for ‘financial independence’

The incentive-matching scheme has been welcomed by Australian Paralympic legend Kurt Fearnley, who labelled Morrison’s announcement “great news.”

But the 13-time Paralympic medallist said continual support was needed to make Australia’s sporting success a “sustainable event.”

Paralympics Australia’s ‘virtual seat’ program has seen fans donate in excess of $1.3 million to support the organisation and its athletes.

And elevated public support through viewership will result in boosted commercial backing, Fearnley said.

“The more people watch, the more commercial Australia will follow, the more financial independence Paralympics Australia have to lock these payment in.”

“This additional commercial revenue could ensure Paralympics Australia can sustainably make medal bonus payments to athletes at future Paralympics,” Colbeck added.

For now, Australia’s Paraympic champions can look forward to equal medal bonuses, even as overall funding levels remain leagues apart.