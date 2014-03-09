Paralympic Medal Hopeful Cameron Rahles-Rahbula Will Not Compete At Sochi Due To Injury

One of Australia’s veteran paralympians Cameron Rahles-Rahbula has been ruled out to compete in his fourth and final Winter Games after sustaining an injury during training on Wednesday.

Cameron Rahles-Rahbula, Photo: paralympic.org

The skiing champ fell while practising for the downhill speed event. MRI and CT scans later confirmed Rahles-Rahbula had a small fracture at the top of his tibia near his knee joint.

The Vancouver dual bronze medallist was in a promising position place this year at Sochi, coming out of retirement to compete.

Despite the disappointment the stoic Aussie sportsman has said it’s all a part of the sport.

“Ski racing has its high risks and this is something that happened,” Rahles-Rahbula said.

Rahles-Rahbula, who was the flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony yesterday, has said he will still live in the athletes’ village to support and motivate his teammates.

“I’m going to encourage the group as they each have a big role to play over this week. Our goals haven’t changed so if I can help in any way I’ll be there,” he said.

