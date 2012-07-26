This Is A Truly Inspiring Ad For The 2012 Paralympic Games

The Paralympic Games are something you may have heard of, but probably have never seen. Started in 1948 as a small gathering of British WWII veterans, it has grown to become one of the largest international sporting events.



The games give athletes with varying disabilities – mobility, amputations, blindness, cerebral palsy to name a few – a chance to compete at the highest level.

This year the Paralympics will take place from August 29 until September 9, in London.

As the official broadcaster of the games, Channel 4 in Britain, with the help of director Tom Tagholm, has made this incredible trailer, set to the music of Public Enemy, to help advertise the games. The result is truly moving and inspiring.

See for yourself.

