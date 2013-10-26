One-Legged Paralympian Josh Sundquist Debuts Another Awesome Halloween Costume

Josh Sundquist is a paralympic skier and

motivational speakerwho likes to have some fun with his Halloween costumes.

“In every waking moment I’m on the lookout for amputee-related humour, including funny shapes that I can make with my unusually shaped body,” he said in an email to Business Insider.

Creating this year’s flamingo costume was no easy feat.

“I practiced for months, but we still had to take hundreds of photos to get the position just right,” he said.

Sundquist was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer when he was nine, and the chemotherapy treatments he went through changed his life forever. His left leg had to be amputated, but he was declared cured of the disease by the time he was 13. He took up skiing soon after and competed in the 2006 Paralympics in Turino, Italy.

Now, Sundquist travels across the country to give motivational speeches. He wrote a best-selling book about his experiences called “Just Don’t Fall,” and his comedic YouTube videos have an active following.

“I think every amputee has to go on a personal journey to learn how to cope with being different. For me, I used to wear a prosthesis and be so afraid people would find out I was missing a leg,” he said. “Now I’ve embraced what I look like and who I am. I even call attention to it with these costumes.”

Sundquist has had some clever Halloween getups in the past. Last year, he donned fishnet stockings to dress up as the leg lamp from “A Christmas Story,” and in 2010 he was a gingerbread man whose leg had been eaten.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.