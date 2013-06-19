A Design Invented At Disney 80 Years Ago Is Heavily Featured In Apple's Redesigned iPhone Software

Apple’s new iOS 7 operating system implements something called “parallax.”



This design feature allows you to “see through” the the drop-down notifications menu and glimpse the apps underneath.

Simply put, parallax in iOS 7 is what is a group of layered planes that create a feeling of depth.

But Instapaper founder Marco Arment points out that Apple is really using a virtual version of the first parallax camera, invented by Walt Disney animator Ub Iwerks, back in 1933.

The animator’s camera rig was used to create a 3D effect by using four glass planes stacked on top of each other, with a camera mounted above.

These multiple layers are virtually simulated by Apple, which marks Apple’s move from a single-planed operating system to the depth-heavy multiplane in iOS 7.

You can check out what the original parallax camera looks like here.

