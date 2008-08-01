Paralegal: My Boss Forced Me To Give Witness a Blow Job

Paralegal Angela Robinson is suing renowned ambulance-chaser Richard Laminack for encouraging her to perform sexual acts on a witness, demanding sexual favours from employees, and trying to defraud Fen-Phen plaintiffs.



The American Lawyer: Wow.

That’s really the only possible reaction after reading paralegal Angela Robinson’s complaint against Texas plaintiffs giant Richard Laminack, filed in trial court this month.

The lawsuit, which seeks $55,000 for wrongful termination and other causes, accuses Laminack of demanding sexual favours from male and female employees, encouraging Robinson to perform sex acts on a witness who was not “doing well” during a deposition, and hatching a scheme to defraud plaintiffs in Fen-Phen cases…

Robinson, who claims she was fired after threatening to blow the whistle on her boss, says Laminack forced her to work overtime without pay in preparing for the Fen-Phen cases. Perhaps more damning, Robinson says Laminack ordered checks on non-existent medical records for Fen-Phen clients and then docked the cost of the records checks from the clients’ settlement shares.

