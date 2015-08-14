Paraguay's anti-abortion laws just led to an 11-year-old rape victim giving birth

An 11-year-old girl, who became pregnant as the result of an alleged rape, just gave birth in Paraguay because the government did not allow her to have an abortion, according to Amnesty International.

The girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather when she was 10. He was arrested, and the girl’s mother has been charged with negligence, the Associated Press reported.

According to the girl’s mother’s lawyer, the child gave birth to a baby girl via cesarean and both are healthy and resting.

Paraguayan authorities had come under fire earlier this year after many human rights organisations had called on them to allow the child to have an abortion.

The girl’s mother had asked for her daughter to have an abortion, but the government in Paraguay refused to allow it. The South American country bans abortions except when the mother’s life is in danger and deemed the life of the 10-year-old’s was not.

Erika Guevara, the Americas Director at Amnesty International, said the fact the girl survived should not excuse what the government put her through.

“The fact that [she] did not die does not excuse the human rights violations she suffered at the hands of the Paraguayan authorities, who decided to gamble with her health, life and integrity despite overwhelming evidence that this pregnancy was extremely risky and despite the fact that she was a rape-victim and a child.”

“Only time will tell the true extent of the physical and psychological consequences of her tragic ordeal,” Guevara said.

