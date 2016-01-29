A guy flew along the Aurora Borealis in a paraglider

Horatio Llorens, one of the world’s best paragliders, has wanted to fly along the Northern Lights for years, but harsh conditions like freezing temperatures and high winds made this impossible. Until he rigged together a stronger paraglider and special jacket.
Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda
