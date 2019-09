This could not have felt good.



A military “jumpmaster” was getting ready for his jump when his reserve chute deployed prematurely and he got sucked out of the plane.

But don’t worry, the Special Operators at SOFREP said the guy survived. He just had to walk a few extra miles to the drop zone.



