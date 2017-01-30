The startup behind these sheets wants to fix how guys treat their beds

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

As part of an ongoing series, each week Insider Picks features products or stores that are poised for big things. The subject of this spotlight is a direct-to-consumer home essentials brand called Parachute.

Everyone should own a set of bed sheets they’d be comfortable showing off if they had company over to their home. It’s a sign of maturity that conveys you’re living in an adult space now, not a dorm room.

You spend about a third of your life in bed, too, which is all the more reason to cough up the money for something as essential to your home as sheets.

If you decide to skip the trip to the mall and go the direct-to-consumer route, which is traditionally more cost-efficient for companies and customers alike, there are some great options to consider — Parachute is one of them.

Parachute sells great-looking, no-fuss, luxury bedding at a reasonable price. To give you an idea, it’s queen-sized Venice sheet sets retail for around AUD$395.40 (for percale and sateen) and $527.64 (for linen) and include a duvet cover, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. That’s a considerable amount less than industry standards like Frette, which markup sheets by as much as 220%, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“You might also be surprised to learn that half of Parachute’s customers are male” founder and CEO Ariel Kaye told Business Insider. This can probably be attributed to Parachute’s “minimal style and natural colour palette, which appeals to both men and women.”

Parachute The queen-size Sateen Venice Sheet Set in Navy retails for $395.40.

The neutral sheets complement a variety of design aesthetics; they’re also amazingly comfortable — these are going to be the most important factors for the majority of shoppers.

Since not everyone is knowledgeable about the vagaries of fabrics, we asked Kaye to break down the differences among the brand’s percale, sateen, and linen sheets, and who they’d be most suited to:

Our percale is cool and crisp to the touch — we often compare it to the perfect white button down shirt. This fabric goes through a stonewashed process which gives it a soft texture and a more casual appearance. Percale is also very breathable, making it appropriate for hot sleepers, and it will get softer with continued use. Many brands use synthetic finishes to expedite this process, but this is something we have chosen to avoid.

Our sateen is extremely soft and smooth. We call it a matte sateen since it doesn’t have the overly shiny appearance typically associated with the fabric. It’s lustrous, elegant, and the more luxurious of our fabrics. Sateen is also naturally more wrinkle resistant.

Our linen is a natural fibre made from the flax plant and is a stronger and more durable alternative to cotton. The fabric is garment dyed and washed to relax the fibres, resulting in a softened fabric which becomes more supple with each wash. Light and airy, linen is perfect for balmy climates and those seeking a classic, casual appearance.

Parachute The full/queen-size Essential Quilt in Graphite retails for $303.

If your want to upgrade your bed sheets, have a look at Parachute.

Your home should complement the thoroughly grown-up achievements of your daily life, and this brand is a good value all around.

For those who’d like something quick, easy, and all-encompassing, go with one of the Venice bedding sets. For those who’d prefer to customize their sleep experience, check out Parachute’s separates section, which lets you create your own set piece by piece. Neither option should put too big of a dent in your wallet.

Parachute’s bedding is available for twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king-sized mattresses.

You can check out everything Parachute has to offer here.

