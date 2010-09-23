RBS: The PIIGS Have No Choice But To Restructure Their Debt

Par Magnusson of RBS spoke with CNBC this morning about eurozone debt restructuring.



1:05 No fundamental issue is solved in the eurozone. They can fund themselves, but how will they ever pay it back?

1:45 There isn’t going to be any price convergence in bonds in the eurozone, possibly, ever again.

2:05 How is Greece ever going to pay back with 11% interest rates with 100% debt to GDP?

2:30 Dr Irwin Steltzer – People are nervous about the economies ability to pay this sort of debt burden back; there is no way forward without some sort of restructuring; the EU backup facility is not as large as everyone hoped.

3:35 Dr Irwin Steltzer – Anyone who looks to the ratings agencies for some sort of guidance on things like the European Union bailout fund clearly doesn’t get it.

4:20 The ECB does what it can. What has to be done is restructuring.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.