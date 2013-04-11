A Bunch Of Golfers Played The Par 3 Contest With Their Kids And It Was Adorable

Every year before the Masters Tournament starts, golfers participate in the Par 3 Contest. For this, a lot of them bring their children along for caddies and it is so incredibly adorable.



Dustin Johnson and his caddie:

Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesBubba Watson and his son Caleb:

Harry How/Getty ImagesAnother of Bubba and Caleb. Too cute:

Harry How/Getty ImagesJohn Merrick and his son Chase:

Luke Donald helping his daughter with a putt:

Harry How/Getty ImagesPhil Mickelson high fiving his kids:

Harry How/Getty ImagesOne more of Chase Merrick golfing:

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

