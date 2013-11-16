People Are Waiting In IPhone-ish Lines For The World's Most Coveted Bourbon

Steven Perlberg

Last month, 65 cases of Panny Van Winkle — currently the most coveted bourbon in the world — up and disappeared from a warehouse in Kentucky.

You might think the booze thiefs were in it for the money, as a 20-year Pappy comes with a suggested retail price of $US130. But perhaps they were just anticipating crazy liquor store lines.

As Grubstreet reports, Tuesday was “Pappy Day” in Kentucky, with customers waiting for hours to get their hands on a 15-, 20-, or 23-year-old bottle.

Check out some of the photos:

