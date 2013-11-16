People Are Waiting In IPhone-ish Lines For The World's Most Coveted Bourbon

Last month, 65 cases of Panny Van Winkle — currently the most coveted bourbon in the world — up and disappeared from a warehouse in Kentucky.
You might think the booze thiefs were in it for the money, as a 20-year Pappy comes with a suggested retail price of $US130. But perhaps they were just anticipating crazy liquor store lines.
As Grubstreet reports, Tuesday was “Pappy Day” in Kentucky, with customers waiting for hours to get their hands on a 15-, 20-, or 23-year-old bottle.
Check out some of the photos:
Are you in line for Pappy? Good luck! pic.twitter.com/xZeCgHKMOp
— The Bourbon Babe (@carlacarlton) November 12, 2013
#pappyvanwinkle Day in Lexington! People waiting in line for hours @liquorbarn @pappyvanwinkle limited quantities. pic.twitter.com/Jz89PlasOx
— iheartbourbon (@i_heart_bourbon) November 12, 2013
Getting a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle is going to be harder than finding a gold iPhone on launch day #bourbon #Whiskey pic.twitter.com/X2RFtsQKAV
— Ian Beacraft (@Ianbcraft) October 31, 2013
