People Are Waiting In IPhone-ish Lines For The World's Most Coveted Bourbon

Last month, 65 cases of Panny Van Winkle — currently the most coveted bourbon in the world — up and disappeared from a warehouse in Kentucky.

You might think the booze thiefs were in it for the money, as a 20-year Pappy comes with a suggested retail price of $US130. But perhaps they were just anticipating crazy liquor store lines.

As Grubstreet reports, Tuesday was “Pappy Day” in Kentucky, with customers waiting for hours to get their hands on a 15-, 20-, or 23-year-old bottle.

Check out some of the photos:

Are you in line for Pappy? Good luck! pic.twitter.com/xZeCgHKMOp

— The Bourbon Babe (@carlacarlton) November 12, 2013

Getting a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle is going to be harder than finding a gold iPhone on launch day #bourbon #Whiskey pic.twitter.com/X2RFtsQKAV

— Ian Beacraft (@Ianbcraft) October 31, 2013

