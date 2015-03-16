Everything you've ever wanted to know about Pappy Van Winkle -- America's favourite bourbon

Pappy Van Winkle is an excellent bourbon that is hard to find to low production volume. If you see this “white whale,” buy it, Tommy Tardie of the whiskey bar Flatiron Room tells Business Insider Video. He also shared what makes this bourbon so good and what other brands are worth trying.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional Camera by Daniel Goodman.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.