This Paper Towel Dispenser Prints Out The Latest News [THE BRIEF]

The ad agency FCB México built an internet-capable paper towel dispenser that prints out the latest news from MásporMás, a Mexican newspaper. The news was printed on special ink that allowed people to still use the disposable towels to dry their hands, and also came with a QR code that led people to the newspaper’s website. According to a case study, the paper towel dispensers, installed in corporate buildings in Mexico City, increased web traffic by 37% in the first two weeks.

Johnson & Johnson is moving its U.S. media-buying account, which spends more than $US1 billion each year, to OMD. The account was previously held by J3, a Johnson & Johnson-dedicated unit created by UM.

Facebook advertising product manager Mike Hudack went on a rant about how media properties like Buzzfeed and Vox only publish saccharine stories of little consequence. The Atlantic’s Alexis Madrigal fired back, pointing out that Facebook’s sharing algorithm is responsible for so much of publishers’ traffic these days that many of the editorial decisions Hudack hates are made solely to appease the algorithm. Basically everybody in MediaLand has been talking about it since.

In big news for fans of automated ad-buying, Conde Nast is merging its programmatic and digital sales departments. The magazine publishing giant will work with Google to hold joint presentations showing brands how to buy Conde Nast’s premium ads programmatically using Google’s ad tech products. Conde head of digital sales Alanna Gombert told Ad Age the move would give the digital sales department more time to work with clients on creative and strategy.

Marvel and BBDO New York teamed up to make a new Avengers comic book called “Heroes Welcome,” which “tells the story of what can happen when people of different backgrounds, talents and abilities come together and champion one another.” The comic, which you can read here, is part of the celebration of Marvel’s 75th anniversary.

Ogilvy & Mather promoted Annette King to CEO of its UK operations. King will also continue in her current role leading OgilvyOne in the EAME region.

Consulting firm North Highland hired Havas Worldwide chief digital officer Alex Bombeck to lead Sparks Grove, the firm’s marketing strategy and creative division.

Pinterest Japan and Japanese advertising holding company Dentsu reached a strategic agreement through which Dentsu will help the social platform through business development consulting, strategic insights and PR expertise.

