Meet The Founder Whose Startup Went From Zero To Two Million Users In Six Months

Paper.li Founder/CEO Edouard Lambelet

Photo: Paper.li

If you use Twitter as much as we do, you’ve almost certainly run into Paper.li. The super viral service creates a web “newspaper” out of the twitter feeds you follow, nicely laid out and categorized (news, video, etc.).The service has been growing very fast: it now has 2 million users since its launch last summer, and Paper.li was one of three startups that won the award at LeWeb, the biggest international tech conference, last December.



Today, Paper.li are announcing that after an earlier seed round that included hyperactive superangel fund Kima Ventures, they’ve raised $2.1 million in venture financing from Highland Capital, Softbank Capital and Endeavour Vision.

The company will use the money to keep paying the bills and expanding until it finds a business model.

We thought this was a good time to catch up with their Founder/CEO Edouard Lambelet for an exclusive interview.

Here’s the text version:

SAI: so how fast have you guys been growing exactly?

SAI: (members, pageviews, etc)

Edouard Lambelet: 2M uniques

Edouard Lambelet: 150K papers created

Edouard Lambelet: and updated

Edouard Lambelet: 200 countries

Edouard Lambelet: operating in 4 languages

SAI: nice

Edouard Lambelet: which is tuff as far as semantic is concerned

SAI: since starting when?

Edouard Lambelet: this summer

Edouard Lambelet: still in alpha

SAI: wow

Edouard Lambelet: purly viral

SAI: so 2M uniques in like 6 months

SAI: speaking of viral

SAI: you must be tired of this question

SAI: but what about the spam issue?

SAI: when people create a paper.li it automatically tweets out to the people in it

SAI: this is why you’re growing so fast

SAI: but many people think it’s spam

Edouard Lambelet: this is not spam. These tweets are generated by users. But you are right, we are concerned and are finetuning

Edouard Lambelet: the can’t request for beeing not mentioned anymore

Edouard Lambelet: by tweeting at newscrier

SAI: ok

SAI: so what’s next for you guys?

Edouard Lambelet: and, really, only a tiny-tiny part of users have things to say against

SAI: you have facebook newspapers now too, right?

Edouard Lambelet: New geographies (languages)

Edouard Lambelet: right

Edouard Lambelet: but only beginning

Edouard Lambelet: and also :

Edouard Lambelet: more customisation capabilities offered to users

SAI: like what?

SAI: for example

SAI: you guys have also experimented business model wise, right?

Edouard Lambelet: yes

SAI: is it just advertising?

Edouard Lambelet: still in experimentation

Edouard Lambelet: currently yes

Edouard Lambelet: and

Edouard Lambelet: we receive many partnership propositions from networks (local, global)

Edouard Lambelet: and

Edouard Lambelet: we are analysing some freemium offering

Edouard Lambelet: monthly (small) fix fee to have more tools to play with

SAI: cool

Edouard Lambelet: our baseline : Everyone is a publisher

SAI: nice

SAI: that’s certainly true

Edouard Lambelet: thx

SAI: well

SAI: thanks for taking the time

Edouard Lambelet: My pleasure

