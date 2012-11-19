GILAD SHARON: Israel Needs To Crush Gaza Once And For All

Photo: Tsafrir Abayov/AP

Gilad Sharon, the son of former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, takes a hard line in the Jerusalem Post with respect to the latest conflict between Israel and Gaza:



Israel needs to completely wipe out Gaza’s infrastructure, he says–gas, power, water–or else re-occupy the territory.

Otherwise, Sharon argues, this conflict will end the way other skirmishes have: With a lame “cease-fire” agreement that allows Hamas to continue to blast Israel with the occasional rocket.

Israel shouldn’t have to tolerate that, Sharon says. So it’s time for decisive action.

It’s worth noting that Sharon’s views are considered extreme, and the Jerusalem Post is being attacked for publishing them.

Why do our citizens have to live with rocket fire from Gaza while we fight with our hands tied? Why are the citizens of Gaza immune? If the Syrians were to open fire on our towns, would we not attack Damascus? If the Cubans were to fire at Miami, wouldn’t Havana suffer the consequences? That’s what’s called “deterrence” – if you shoot at me, I’ll shoot at you. There is no justification for the State of Gaza being able to shoot at our towns with impunity. We need to flatten entire neighborhoods in Gaza. Flatten all of Gaza. The Americans didn’t stop with Hiroshima – the Japanese weren’t surrendering fast enough, so they hit Nagasaki, too.

There should be no electricity in Gaza, no gasoline or moving vehicles, nothing. Then they’d really call for a ceasefire.

Were this to happen, the images from Gaza might be unpleasant – but victory would be swift, and the lives of our soldiers and civilians spared.

IF THE government isn’t prepared to go all the way on this, it will mean reoccupying the entire Gaza Strip. Not a few neighborhoods in the suburbs, as with Cast Lead, but the entire Strip, like in Defensive Shield, so that rockets can no longer be fired.

There is no middle path here – either the Gazans and their infrastructure are made to pay the price, or we reoccupy the entire Gaza Strip.

Read the whole thing at the Jerusalem Post >

