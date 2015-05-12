The best sketching app for iPad just made it easy for people with bad handwriting to create beautiful charts and graphs

Most people know Paper by FiftyThree as the best sketching app for iPad, but what if you’re not an artist?

To make sure anyone can put together a professional-looking chart, model, or graph, Paper is introducing Think Kit, a new set of tools that act as a sort of auto-correct for your drawing skills.

Think Kit is basically just a big update to Paper, but it’s a welcome one. Using your finger to draw shapes on the iPad’s screen might be fun, but it’s hard to be exact, and that’s where Think Kit can help by turning your lopsided circle symmetrical or your scraggly arrow straight.

The secret sauce behind Think Kit is Paper’s “Intention Engine,” an input technology that works with both touch and pen input to speed up the creation process of diagrams, charts, and presentation sketches.

Think Kit will also let you fill in shapes and areas quickly, which makes it easy to add some colour to differentiate bars in a bar chart or highlight the intersection of a Venn diagram.

Think Kit is also a part of FiftyThree’s recent move into enterprise after a raising a $US30 million Series B round led by Dayna Grayson of New Enterprise Associates (NEA). With the aim of revolutionising the whiteboard, FiftyThree is hoping that Think Kit will allow people to spend less time worrying about their artistic skills as they prototype ideas and create presentations.

You won’t need to download a separate app to use Think Kit, but you will need to make sure you’ve updated to the most recent version of Paper, which you can download for iOS over at the App Store.

You can see a video of what Paper’s Think Kit tools look like in action by clicking here.

