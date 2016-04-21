'It's like the paper clip': Donald Trump draws a unique comparison to explain his unconventional approach

Donald Trump drew an unusual comparison to explain his unconventional thinking to certain issues.

Prior to his big New York primary victory Tuesday, Trump sat down with Ashley Parker and Maggie Haberman of the New York Times to discuss the state of his candidacy.

The Times reporters asked him about what he considers “his unique ability to bring fresh thinking to old issues.”

He immediately referenced a moment from the South Carolina GOP debate in February, during which he attacked former rival Jeb Bush’s brother — President George W. Bush — for the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

“Don’t forget I’m the one that, when Jeb would say, ‘The country was safe when my brother was president,’ I said, ‘Excuse me, the World Trade Center came down,'” Trump told the Times. “Do you know, nobody thought of that?”

Then Trump drew an interesting comparison to explain his approach.

“It’s like the paper clip,” he said. “Nobody thought about the paper clip except for the guy that thought of it, and he became rich. And everyone else said, ‘Why didn’t I think of that idea?'”

