This trend we’ve been watching — equities far outpacing commodities — continues again.



The SPY vs. the CRBQ (the commodities equity index… which is moving similarly to commodities today) shows continued outperformance.

Credit to Eddy Elfenbein who first came up with the rock-paper-scissors formulation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.