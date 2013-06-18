Paper, A Drawing App, Raises $15 Million From Star-Studded Investors

App-making startup FiftyThree, just it raised $15 million in a Series A round of funding led by Andreessen Horowitz’s Chris Dixon.



Other investors include Square Co.’s Jack Dorsey, Highline Venture Partners, Thrive Capital, and SV Angles.

FiftyThree’s most famous app is Paper. Paper lets people draw out ideas and sketches on their iPads.

FiftyThree plans to use the funds to build, “an essential suite of mobile tools for creativity,” the company’s CEO Georg Petschnigg tells Business Insider.

FiftyThree also wants to expand its creative offerings across hardware, software, and services, which includes increasing its engineering team both in New York City and Seattle. The company may get a new office too.

Big picture, FiftyThree is aiming to become the Adobe of the tablet and smartphone generation.

Paper is one of the top grossing apps in the productivity section of Apple’s App Store. It’s right behind Apple’s own productivity suite of apps, iWork.

Paper makes money through in-app purchases.

The company says that model is working, not just in terms of revenues, but also product design.

“We have the ability to tailor our product to various audiences,” Petschnigg said. “Rather than overload the product with features from the on-set, like a Microsoft Office.”

Sketches made using the Paper app.

Paper has been downloaded 8 million times, but the company won’t say how many active users it has.

FiftyThree doesn’t see Paper as a rival to popular note-taking apps like Evernote.

Previously, FiftyThree raised a small undisclosed amount of seed funding from Highline Venture Partners and SV Angel. The company says it is profitable. It says it is looking for talent in engineering, development, and design space.

At the end of last year, Apple awarded Paper the title of best iPad app.

You can download Paper for iPad for free from Apple’s App Store.

