This Kid's Paper aeroplane Stayed In The Air Roughly As Long As North Korea's Rocket

North Korea reportedly tried and failed to launch a new rocket tonight. It only stayed in the air for 60 seconds before falling to pieces.



To put that flight time in perspective, here’s a YouTube video of a kid throwing a paper aeroplane off a mountain. The plane spins in the wind and ultimately stays in the air for an 45-ish seconds.

Not too shabby, by North Korean standards:

BONUS

We originally tried to find a video of an epically long Frisbee throw for this post.

No such video exists.

But we did find this hilarious 1988 video of a guy trying to set the world record for longest Frisbee throw. It’s the most ’80s thing on YouTube:

