Paparazzi Curse At Suri Cruise In Disturbing Video

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri, is just 7-years-old and already her every move is followed by hoards of paparazzi.



When Suri tried make her way to an waiting vehicle on the streets of New York today, she was clearly upset by the photogs and autograph seekers in her way.

“We’re trying to get in the car… stop it!” Suri yells in one of the few times we have ever heard her voice, adding “Get out of the way!”

As Suri is getting into the vehicle, an off-camera voice can be heard yelling, “Bye, Suri, you little brat!”

A second man is heard reprimanding him for the dig at the young girl, at which point the original guy calls Cruise a “b—-.”

Watch the disturbing video below:

video platformvideo managementvideo solutionsvideo player

15-year-old Kardashian step-sibling Kylie Jenner ironically also spoke out today against paparazzi following children in a video on Keek.

“I just think there should be laws against paparazzi for people under 18,” says Jenner. “I do not think it should be legal for five guys in cars to follow me to school. I’m a 15-year-old girl, I don’t think five guys following me is really appropriate.”

Watch Jenner elaborate below:

Jul 11, 2013| Source: Keek.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.