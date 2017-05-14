Inside the 'paparazzi-proof' building where penthouses are selling for $75 million

It’s common practice for high-end condo buildings to tout all kinds of amenities to attract buyers. But 443 Greenwich, a luxury building in the Tribeca neighbourhood of New York, claims to have an entirely different perk: it’s apparently “paparazzi-proof.”

While the building’s management can’t comment on the identity of its residents, it has been reported that the building’s “paparazzi-proof” architectural features — such as its lower-level parking and interior courtyard garden — have proved attractive to high-end clients who value their privacy.

Most recently, singer Harry Styles is said to have purchased a $A11.84 million condo in the building, joining rumoured neighbours Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. Other big names like Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively have reportedly looked into buying property there. Earlier this year, actor Mike Myers purchased a $A19.92 million loft in the building, but just a week later, he put it back on the market. It later sold for $A19.03 million.

As for the eight penthouses, one is still available for $A75 million. Prices for the available lofts range from $A5.3 million to $A19.71 million.

Ahead, take a look inside one of the building’s gorgeous four-bedroom condos.

Built in 1882, the 443 Greenwich building was originally a book bindery. Today, it's a landmarked building with 53 residential condominiums, including eight penthouses. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich Calling itself 'paparazzi-proof,' the building's privacy has been a big draw for celebrity buyers. Jennifer Lawrence considered a space here, and actor Mike Myers reportedly purchased -- then put back on the market -- a $A19.92 million condo in January. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich Source: Curbed One of the building's major privacy-geared benefits is its lower-level lobby and parking space, guarded by wrought-iron gates. The building has on-site valet parking. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich The lobby has a gorgeous view out to the courtyard garden. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich Located in the center of the building, this garden is a private, quiet space for residents. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich Along with a fitness center, there's also a 75-foot lap pool. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich Some of the penthouses have a private terrace along with their own pool. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich Inside the seven-story building, lofts like this four-bedroom home range from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet. The penthouses range from 3,500 to 9,500 square feet. The six penthouses that have been sold ranged in price from $20.39 million to $73.42 million. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich Some original features of the building remain intact, such as the Carolina yellow pine beams, which are each more than 150 years old. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich The beams and the arched windows contribute to the building's unique look. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich White oak flooring is found throughout the entire loft, with the exception of the bathrooms. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich The kitchens -- designed by CetraRuddy and built by cabinetmaker Christopher Peacock -- include a Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, a wine fridge, dishwasher, coffee and cappuccino maker, and a microwave and high-speed oven. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich The cabinets are a dark-stained white oak with antiqued bronze hardware, and the kitchen's island is topped with Calacatta marble. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich The master bath is covered in more marble. A heated towel rack will keep your towels warm while you're in the shower. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich The CetraRuddy interiors team adorned these walls with custom, colourful wallpaper to show how a child's room could be decorated. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich Built-in cabinetry with golden fixtures are found inside some of the bedrooms. Photo courtesy of 443 Greenwich

