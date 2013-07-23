This Photo From Prince William's Birth Shows How Out Of Control Paparazzi Have Become

Throngs of paparazzi have been camped outside of St. Mary’s Hospital for weeks in anticipation of the royal baby.



The same hospital where Prince William was born 31 years ago.

Foreign editor at ABC News, Jon Williams, posted a photo of the paparazzi scene outside of St. Mary’s on June 21, 1982 — the day that Prince William, heir to the throne, was born.

There are plenty of photogs, but nothing compared to the media frenzy currently outside of the hospital’s Lindo Wing.

St Mary’s Hospital 31 years ago when Prince William born. Today about 4x as many there for #GreatKateWait pic.twitter.com/iPuEfNZuPM — Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) July 22, 2013

Here’s the vintage pic enlarged. Note that the media is contained in one small area:

Today, Williams notes there are nearly four times as many photogs lined up:

Even the fans are lined up for blocks:

Here’s Princess Diana and Prince Charles presenting Prince William to the world outside of St. Mary’s:

Now it’s just a matter of time before we see Prince William and Kate Middleton exit the same hospital with their own royal baby.

