Papa John's tumbles after same store sales miss big

Papa John’s Pizza International is tumbling on Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon.

The American pizza company announced fourth-quarter earnings that increased from last year and beat analysts expectations, however, same-store sales growth fell short.

Here are the numbers:

Earnings: $US0.88 a share versus $US0.66 expected.

$US0.88 a share versus $US0.66 expected. Revenue: $US439.62 million versus $US447.4 million expected.

$US439.62 million versus $US447.4 million expected. North American same-store sales growth: Up 3.8% versus up 5.9% expected.

Looking ahead, Papa John’s sees comparable sales growth of 2% to 4% in the U.S. and 4% to 6% internationally in 2017.

