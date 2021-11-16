Papa John’s is revamping its restaurants and branding as it enters a new era — here’s what they will look like

- Papa John’s is changing its logo and restaurants to a cleaner, more modern design.
- New restaurants will have an open concept and more ways for customers to pick up to-go orders.
- The new designs are inspired by the colors and characteristics of key pizza ingredients.
Papa John’s is launching a full brand redesign with a new logo, branding, and restaurant design.
The redesign starts with a new logo that’s a visual reflection of the “flexibility” and bold, simple, fun of the chain, Chief Commercial Officer Max Wetzel told Insider.
The brand intentionally created both horizontal and vertical stacked versions of the logo to work on signs, TV, and digital assets.
The new custom font is “inspired by the way Papa Johns fresh, never-frozen dough moves and stretches when team members craft pizza,” the company said in a statement.
The new logo isn’t very noticeably different from the old version, pictured here. The chain is still embracing the red and green its known for, Wetzel said.
The chain is sticking with red and green as the main colors…
… but now they’re inspired by ingredients, with Tangy tomato (red), Fresh basil (green), Fluffy dough (off-white), Punchy garlic (light purple) and Pickled pepperoncini (bright yellow-green).
Restaurants themselves are getting a redesign. Right now there are around 3,000 different Papa John’s formats around the world, Wetzel said, including the one seen here.
The new design will streamline Papa John’s into a modern, simple design.
The restaurants are open, with space for customers to pick up to-go orders, because most of Papa John’s business is delivery and takeout, with few dine-in customers, Wetzel said.
Customers will be able to see back into the pizza chain’s kitchens.
Customers who order their pizzas online will be able to pick them up at warming stations without waiting in line.
Menu boards will be replaced with screens that can be updated as offerings change.
Some illustrations accent the restaurant interior with a hand-drawn style showing pizza ingredients.
For standalone Papa John’s restaurants and locations where it’s possible, they will have a “Drive Up Pick Up” window, operating like a drive-thru.
There are also designated parking spots for curbside pickup and delivery drivers.
All these new aspects of the brand will also come to Papa John’s social media profiles and its app.
Brand changes will roll out online before they make it physically into stores, Papa John’s told Insider.
The refreshed Papa John’s branding will start rolling out in the end of this year and into 2022.
The first restaurants to be redesigned will be company-owned locations, before moving on to franchisee locations.
Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at [email protected].