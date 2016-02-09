Papa John's just took a key step to compete with Domino's

Papa John’s is updating its return policy to ensure customers are 100% satisfied.

“If you don’t love your pizza, tell us why and we’ll deliver another one absolutely free,” the pizza chain states in its new guarantee.

“Papa John’s didn’t need a ‘quality guarantee’, but if we want to live by our commitment to provide ‘Better Ingredients and Better Pizza’ we have to be able to deliver,” Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter said in a statement.

The fine print of the guarantee: customers must call the location at which the pizza was ordered within 30 minutes of delivery or pick up, and no more than two slices of the original pizza can have been eaten prior to the pizza’s return.

“We reserve the right to collect your original pizza order at the time you receive your replacement pizza,” the company states on its new Quality Guarantee website page.

Domino’s already offers a similar guarantee, which states, “If you are not completely satisfied with your Domino’s Pizza experience, we will make it right or refund your money.”

Papa John’s says that the new service is a continuation of recent efforts to provide higher-quality food. The company recently cut artificial ingredients and synthetic colours, and has committed to switching to antibiotic-free chicken by this summer.

