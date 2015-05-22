Papa John's has one huge opportunity for growth

Papa John’s is planning a huge international expansion.
The pizza chain will open 220 to 250 new locations in 2015, according to a recent investor presentation. Most of the expansion will be international.
Countries like Brazil, France, Germany, Australia, and South Africa provide huge opportunities for growth, according to the company.
American fast food chains including KFC and McDonald’s are enjoying popularity overseas.
Business at Papa John’s is thriving.
Sales rose 6.5% in the first quarter.
“A combination of service, quality and technology are all contributing to strong sales of late,” Nation’s Restaurant News writes.
Technology is also helping brands like Pizza Hut, Domino’s, and Papa John’s take market share from other restaurant brands.
Papa John’s says that more than half of orders now come through digital channels.
