HOUSE OF THE DAY: Papa John's Founder Is Selling His Insane Park City Condo For $US18 Million

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter is selling his Utah condo for $US17.99 million, making it the most expensive condo ever listed in the state, according to real estate website Zillow.

In 2008, Schnatter purchased the entire top floor of the St. Regis Deer Valley, which is separated into two units. Deseret News reports that the Papa John’s magnate will keep whichever unit doesn’t sell first.

The furnished unit is No. 1102, which is 6,829 square feet with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a ton of amazing features like an enclosed hot tub, grill, wine room, and gourmet kitchen.

The upscale condo also has incredible panoramic views of Deer Valley and Park City from multiple balconies. It’s currently listed with Brigid Flint of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, who Deseret News says has been targeting potential buyers in the Middle East.

The other 5,000-square-foot unit for sale is unfinished, so there are no listing pictures. It is listed for $US12.5 million, according to Zillow.

