HOUSE OF THE DAY: Papa John's Founder Is Selling His Insane Park City Condo For $US18 Million

Megan Willett
Papa john's founder st. regis park city penthouseMegan Willett/Business Insider

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter is selling his Utah condo for $US17.99 million, making it the most expensive condo ever listed in the state, according to real estate website Zillow.

In 2008, Schnatter purchased the entire top floor of the St. Regis Deer Valley, which is separated into two units. Deseret News reports that the Papa John’s magnate will keep whichever unit doesn’t sell first.

The furnished unit is No. 1102, which is 6,829 square feet with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a ton of amazing features like an enclosed hot tub, grill, wine room, and gourmet kitchen.

The upscale condo also has incredible panoramic views of Deer Valley and Park City from multiple balconies. It’s currently listed with Brigid Flint of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, who Deseret News says has been targeting potential buyers in the Middle East.

The other 5,000-square-foot unit for sale is unfinished, so there are no listing pictures. It is listed for $US12.5 million, according to Zillow.

The top floor is comprised of two units -- let's take a look inside the furnished one that's selling for $US17.99 million.

Welcome to condo No. 1102.

It has 6,829 square feet of space.

The vaulted ceiling with exposed beams make all the rooms seem even loftier.

The gourmet kitchen is equipped with Wolf appliances with a large central island.

It also has bar seating, making it perfect for entertaining.

The separate dining room has a gorgeous stone fireplace and a table that can seat 10.

With floor-to-ceiling windows looking out on Park City, there are plenty of seating areas that take advantage of the view.

The condo has several fireplaces.

After a day of skiing, this would be the perfect place to curl up.

Here is the master bedroom with four-poster bed, porch, and chandelier.

And here is the master bath with a soaking tub, steam shower, and his and hers sinks.

There are four other bedrooms throughout the home, all with access to the patio.

As well as a total of seven bathrooms. This one has its own special copper bath.

A kids lounge is perfect for friends who are visiting with their children.

The home has a study with gorgeous views.

A pool table in the game room.

As well as its very own wine cellar.

Another major selling point is the enclosed hot tub, with incredible views, a TV, and a fireplace.

If you want to swim around, you can take advantage of the St. Regis Deer Valley pool.

The condo has a full 2,000 square feet of outdoor living space.

Imagine waking up to this every day.

Or going to bed to this every night.

