Papa John's ex-CEO says in viral interview that he ate more than 40 pizzas in 30 days and that the quality has been destroyed, adding that 'the day of reckoning will come'

WDRB News Papa John’s founder and former CEO, John Schnatter, said in an interview with a local news outlet that he ‘had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it’s not the same pizza.’

Papa John’s former CEO slammed the pizza chain he founded in an interview with a local news outlet.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days,” John Schnatter told WDRB News, a Fox affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky, in an interview this week. “And it’s not the same pizza. It’s not the same product. It just doesn’t taste as good.”

Schnatter resigned as Papa John’s chairman in 2018 after admitting to using the N-word during a company conference call earlier that year. The Papa John’s founder had stepped down as CEO in December 2017 following backlash for his criticism of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality.

In the WDRB News interview, Schnatter described his ousting as a “farce.” He slammed Papa John’s new leaders, including Steve Ritchie, who replaced him as CEO, and the board members Olivia Kirtley and Mark Shapiro, both of whom Schnatter said “should be in jail.”

“They stole the company, and now they have destroyed the company,” Schnatter said.

Schnatter told WDRB News that he believes the truth about his ousting has yet to emerge.

“The day of reckoning will come,” Schnatter said.

Papa John’s did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The interview went viral after the writer Timothy Burke tweeted a clip in which Schnatter’s voice appears to have been slowed down.

The Papa John interview is lovely pic.twitter.com/bpDMDm9t9G — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 26, 2019

“Papa john has f—ing HAD IT,” Chrissy Teigen tweeted.

just want to acknowledge his commitment to wearing gaudy red button downs even if they can’t have the papa john’s logo anymore https://t.co/vfTBFBTMCY — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 26, 2019

Maybe because he’s had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days — Jake Floriolli (@Jflo_22) November 26, 2019

He’s had 40 pizzas in the last 30 days. — Bob jones (@Bobjone33268793) November 26, 2019

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.