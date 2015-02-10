A Papa John's delivery man gave out Iggy Azalea's phone number and now she's outraged

Don’t mess with Iggy Azalea.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old singer took to Twitter after a Papa John’s pizza delivery man apparently handed out her phone number to friends and family members.

@PapaJohns I ordered a cheese pizza but instead I got tons of calls and messages like this one. pic.twitter.com/fgKhydivXb

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 8, 2015

Papa John’s quickly responded:

@iggyazalea #We should have known better. Customer and employee privacy is important to us. Please don’t #bounce us!

— Papa John’s Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 9, 2015





But Azalea wasn’t having it.

@PapaJohns I don’t think data breach is funny. I expect you to contact me to explain how you are going to rectify your breach

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 9, 2015

And she’s not kidding around.

@PapaJohns of my personal information in a satisfactory and professional way or lawsuit will be filed.

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 9, 2015

Azalea hasn’t let up on the pizza chain’s snafu.

. @PapaJohns was my favourite pizza but the drivers they use give out your personal phone number to their family members.

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 8, 2015

Now, it’s a full out war.

And the supervisors at @PapaJohns refuse to send pictures of their employess so you can identify who it is that steals your information

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 8, 2015

You know, to protect their privacy… Too bad they don’t value the privacy of their customers also. #DamnShame

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 8, 2015

The only winner here is DiGiorno’s frozen pizza.

Your move, Papa John’s.

We do love that Azalea ordered pizza ahead of wearing this form fitting blue dress later Sunday at the Grammy Awards.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.