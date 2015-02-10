A Papa John's delivery man gave out Iggy Azalea's phone number and now she's outraged

Aly Weisman
Iggy azalea Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images

Don’t mess with Iggy Azalea.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old singer took to Twitter after a Papa John’s pizza delivery man apparently handed out her phone number to friends and family members.

Papa John’s quickly responded:


But Azalea wasn’t having it.

And she’s not kidding around.

Azalea hasn’t let up on the pizza chain’s snafu.

Now, it’s a full out war.

The only winner here is DiGiorno’s frozen pizza.

Your move, Papa John’s.

We do love that Azalea ordered pizza ahead of wearing this form fitting blue dress later Sunday at the Grammy Awards.

Iggy azalea grammysVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

