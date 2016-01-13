Papa John's is making a huge change to its ingredients

Papa John’s has beat out the competition when it comes to ditching artificial ingredients.

The pizza chain announced today that it has removed artificial flavours and synthetic colours from its entire food menu, including all pizza ingredients and toppings, desserts, and sauce selections. According to Papa John’s, the effort cost the company $100 million in the past year.

“We closed out 2015 announcing our commitment to serve chicken raised without antibiotics and are ringing in the New Year artificial-flavour and synthetic-colour free,” Sean Muldoon, Papa John’s senior vice president of research and development, said in a statement. “We’re so proud to be able to show our customers how much we care about what they’re eating.”

The company has pledged to cut antibiotics in chicken toppings and poppers by this summer.

In the last year, many chains have announced commitments to cutting antibiotics, additives, and artificial flavours from the menu. Last May, Pizza Hut announced plans to remove artificial colours and flavours from pizzas (though not the entire menu) by the end of July. However, Papa John’s announcement makes it the first national pizza chain to make the cut from the entire menu.

