Papa John's Creates Kate Middleton And Prince William Out Of Meat And Cheese

Royal Wedding fever is sweeping the nation in bizarre ways.Last week, a Jelly Bean that closely resembled Kate Middleton’s face fetched about $700 at auction.



This week, Papa John’s announced that it commissioned a food artist in the United Kingdom to create a mosaic pizza portrait of the the royal couple.

Kate’s veil is made from mushrooms, her hair from black olives, and her dress is fashioned out of shredded cheese. The groom’s suit is made from salami and peppers.

Andrew Varga, Papa John’s chief marketing officer assures customers that the pizza “tastes as good as it looks.”

What crazy way to eat Kate Middleton’s and Prince William’s faces will marketers come up with next? Here’s to hoping it’s made out of chocolate and ice cream.

