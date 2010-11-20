The Game: Figure Out If Paolo Pellegrini Is The Richest Lazard Alum

Lazard alums played a neat game at their reunion party last night.



They were asking each other, is there anyone here richer than Paolo Pelligrini?

Fun!

From a CNN writer who spoke to people there:

Spotting Pellegrini, some wondered whether he was the richest Lazard alum. An investment bankers’ parlor game it seems.

Pellegrini was up against ~149 former Lazard alums.

(Steve Rattner obviously wasn’t there, so that eliminated some of the competition. “Yeah, I guess Mr. Lightning Rod didn’t show up,” said one person.)

Whether or not Pellegrini won is unclear.

