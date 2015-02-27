Haunting pictures of an abandoned hospital in the Italian countryside

Once upon a time, there was a hospital in the middle of the Italian countryside.

But after the hospital was shut down in 2007, it gradually became a wreck.

Paolo Del Rocino, an amateur photographer who has an interest in abandoned places, visited the hospital in 2014. The pictures he took are haunting.

Paolo has shared his pictures here, and you can check out more of his work on his Flickr page.

