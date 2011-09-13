Bizarre Sex Game Accident Leaves Italian Student Dead

Photo: MannaMe/Flickr

A 24-year-old Italian student was suffocated when a sado-masochistic sex game went wrong, reports AFP.Italian police initially charged a 42-year-old man, Soter Mule, with murder, but it is now believed that the victim, Paola Caputo, consented to be tied to another woman as part of a Japanese bondage technique know as “shibari.”



Reports say that the two were believed to be in a relationship and had been using drugs and alcohol on the evening when the incident happened. Caputo, still fully clothed, was tied to another woman in the parking lot of a building where she worked, just outside of Rome.

The two were hanged two meters off the ground which caused Caputo to become suffocated. The rope was eventually cut, but it was too late.

It has also been reported that Mule was an expert in bondage, experienced in extreme sex and the risks associated with it. Those close to him are bemused as to what actually happened.

Read more from AFP here>

