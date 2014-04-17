Greek Soccer Team Surrounds The Field With A Ring Of Flares Before A Game

This is one of the craziest looking things we’ve seen at a professional soccer game.
In their team’s Greek Cup semifinal against Olympiakos, PAOK fans surrounded the field with a ring of flares that shot off fire and smoke in all directions.
Violence is a problem in Greek soccer, but this appears to have been just a hardcore bit a pageantry, Dirty Tackle points out.
Goodness:
An usher had to clean up the flares:
The view of the field from television:
One end of the field looked completely on fire:
Full video (via Dirty Tackle):
