Greek Soccer Team Surrounds The Field With A Ring Of Flares Before A Game

This is one of the craziest looking things we’ve seen at a professional soccer game.

In their team’s Greek Cup semifinal against Olympiakos, PAOK fans surrounded the field with a ring of flares that shot off fire and smoke in all directions.

Violence is a problem in Greek soccer, but this appears to have been just a hardcore bit a pageantry, Dirty Tackle points out.

Goodness:

An usher had to clean up the flares:

The view of the field from television:

One end of the field looked completely on fire:

Full video (via Dirty Tackle):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.