Hillary Clinton supporters are wearing pantsuits to the polls because of a viral Facebook group

It’s no secret that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton loves pantsuits.

They have been her outfit of choice for decades, and while at times in the past the press has mocked her for her apparent lack of style, the pantsuit has eventually grown to become a meme beloved by her own supporters.

Thousands of Americans have joined in support of the pantsuit and Clinton by wearing one of their own pansuits on Election Day.

The push to don pantsuits — which can be worn by both men and women — started with a private Facebook group created by Maine resident Libby Chamberlain after the presidential debates.

Dubbed “Pantsuit Nation,” it began as a place for friends and fellow Clinton supporters to share their stories. But in the weeks since the debates, the page has swelled in popularity, reaching nearly two million members and growing into a fundraising platform for the Democratic candidate. It has spawned a public Facebook page (though it has much fewer members than the private one), plus a Twitter and Instagram profile.

“We talked about how beautifully and stoically Hillary embodies women’s fight for equality, and how the pantsuit is an emblem of that struggle,” Chamberlain recently told CNN. “It’s a symbol that might be lost on younger women, and so I wanted to do something to re-appropriate that symbol and everything that it means to me as a feminist and Clinton supporter.”

Many of those supporters are sharing their getup with the hashtag #pantsuitnation on Twitter. Many are also wearing white in a nod to the 20th-century suffragette movement.

Worked hard for my office, want her to get her’s. She is with me, and countless others and #imwithher2016 #pantsuitnation @pantsuitnation pic.twitter.com/TkLdiyadMu

— Rachel Gillett (@redgillett) November 8, 2016

Rocking my #pantsuit in our Nation’s capital before rocking my vote for our first Lady Prez!!! HillYes! #imwithher @pantsuitnation pic.twitter.com/3v1S1kcy8X

— daphne kiplinger (@daphnekiplinger) November 8, 2016

The group has been active on Instagram as well:







Pantsuit Nation isn’t the only social media entity using the pantsuit as its mode of support for Clinton. Another Instagram account, @hillarystreetstyle is posting photos of a pantsuit-wearing Clinton next to celebrities and style icons.













