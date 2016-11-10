This is the secret Facebook group that Hillary Clinton thanked during her concession speech

Justin Sullivan / Getty Hillary Clinton conceded the presidential election at the New Yorker Hotel on November 9.

Hilary Clinton gave a special shoutout to people on “private Facebook sites” who supported her campaign during her post-election concession speech in New York City on Wednesday.

“And to the millions of volunteers, community leaders, activists, and union organisers who knocked on doors, talked to neighbours, posted on Facebook, even in secret, private Facebook sites, I want everybody coming out from behind that and make sure your voices are heard going forward,” Clinton said.

While she didn’t name any private groups specifically, she was likely referring to Pantsuit Nation, an invite-only Facebook group of nearly 3 million Clinton supporters that has snowballed into a political movement in recent weeks.

The creator of the group, 33-year-old Libby Chamberlain, recently told The New York Times she created Pantsuit Nation to provide a safe place for people to share their support for the candidate. She has since created a public page to share articles and photos.

Pantsuit Nation Pantsuit Nation members in New York City.

Members of the group posted photos of themselves at the polls on Tuesday while wearing Clinton-esque pantsuits and shared uplifting stories about voting for who would have been the first female U.S. president.

One member described the mood in the group as “scared” and “mourning” to Business Insider on Wednesday morning following the news of Donald Trump winning the election.

“But there’s also a sense of camaraderie and banning together,” the person said.

This message from the group’s moderators was shared to members Wednesday morning:

“My dear, beautiful, heartbroken friends. This is not the end. And while we must take time to grieve, we must also look ahead. We’re still here. Just because our candidate lost does not mean our voices disappear. We need each other and many in our country need our love and support more than ever before. “I love you all. The silver lining is that we have each other now. All three million of you beautiful souls. If you’re a person of colour, if you’re gay or lesbian or queer or trans, if you’re an immigrant or disabled or a veteran or a victim of sexual abuse, or if you’re feeling marginalized or afraid, please know WE HAVE YOUR BACK. This group can be a powerful force of good in our country if we all pitch in. I’m not giving up. “#pantsuitnation #pantsuitsforever”

