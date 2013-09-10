The Company That Sets Colour Trends Thinks Men Will Be Wearing 'Samba,' 'Koi,' And 'Acai' This Fall

The Pantone Colour Institute, known for choosing The Colour of the Year, has just released its Fall 2013 men’s fashion colours.

Men this season can expect to wear a lot more Deep Lichen Green, Mykonos Blue, Carafe, Acai, Samba, Emerald, Linden Green, Beaujolais, Turbulence, and Koi.

Confused? Translated, you’ll be wearing a lot more greenish-grey, blue, brown, purple, red, emerald, pea green, maroon, grey, and orange:

Here’s what Pantone had to say about its choices and how to wear them:

Luxurious Emerald, a sophisticated and vivid green, should be paired with Mykonos Blue or Linden Green for a clean and classic look. Acai adds exotic mystery when paired with bold statement colours like Samba, while Koi remains decorative and dynamic, adding a pop of orange to a neutral wardrobe. Deep Lichen Green acts as the cornerstone colour for the men’s palette as well; however, pair the shaded mossy green with Beaujolais, a full-bodied red, for an elegantly masculine, quintessential fall look. Unpredictable Turbulence and warm, rich Carafe, also play vital roles in men’s fashion trends, serving as strong staple hues for outerwear throughout the cooler months. Create a well-balanced look by combining either neutral with Beaujolais or Koi.

Pantone chose these colours based on surveys sent to designers at New York Fashion Week and by noticing which hues were the most-used on the runway and in the new fall collections.

To learn more about how Pantone picks the “Colour of the Year” and other colour trends, click here.

