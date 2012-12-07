Angelina Jolie Single-Handedly Changes America's favourite colour

Photo: gossipall.com/Jason Merritt/Getty Images – Zimbio.com

Pantone just announced that emerald is its colour Of The Year — and Angelina Jolie is probably responsible. Emerald is America’s favourite colour after a surge in demand, Pantone said on its website. The company is known for its Pantone Matching System, a way to identify which colour is being used in design.



Pantone bases the colour of the year on the percentage of designers using it.

The popularity of the emerald is largely influenced by Angelina Jolie’s 2009 Oscar earrings, which continue to receive media attention and copycats, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“It took a few years but the 115-emerald green earrings Angelina Jolie wore to the Academy Awards seem to have had a hand in this spring’s colour palette,” a Pantone executive told WWD. “There is no question that what the stars wear creeps into people’s consciousness. It gets embedded in your mind.”

Expect to see Emerald become the hot new colour this spring.

