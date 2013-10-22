Panthers Safety Celebrates In Front Of Rams QB Who Had Just Torn His ACL

St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford sustained a freak ACL injury during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers while he was running out-of-bounds.

Panthers safety Mike Mitchell who took Bradford down, celebrated while Bradford was laying on the ground in pain. A scrum between the Panthers and Rams ensued as medical staff tended to the ailing 2010 Rookie Of The Year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Bradford tore his ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season.

Here is the play of Mitchell taking Bradford down that caused the injury:

Bradford laying on the ground in obvious pain after the play:

Mike Mitchell celebrating after taking Bradford down:

Bradford getting carted off the field:

Rams Sam Bradford carted off the field with 4:37 in 4th from a hit on Rams sideline. pic.twitter.com/oaUsjqJeIi

