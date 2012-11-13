Panthers Are Latest Team To Join NFL's Newest Fashion Trend

Photo: CBS Sports

When the Carolina Panthers took the field yesterday, they were wearing black pants with their black jersey for the first time according to uniformdatabases.com.This change is significant from an aesthetic point of view because it makes the Panthers the latest team in the NFL to have an all-black uniform combination.



With the Panthers jumping on the bandwagon, the NFL now has six teams with an all-black uniform, including the Jaguars, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, and Falcons. That’s 18.8% of the entire league that not only has a black jersey, but will at least occasionally wear their black jersey with black pants*.

And the combination is especially heinous when black socks are added to the mix, something the Ravens and Jaguars will occasionally do, creating an awful leotard look.

Obviously black is a trendy colour, but it is not nearly as prevalent in other sports leagues. The NBA has four teams with an all-black combo (Spurs, Heat, Trailblazers, Nets), and Major League Baseball hasn’t had any since the Pirates of the early 1980s.

* The situation could get worse. Four other teams have a black jersey but are yet to wear black pants, including the Raiders, Eagles, Cardinals, and Steelers.

