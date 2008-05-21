Panther Express Names Liddell CEO

Web content delivery network Panther Express has named Steve Liddell chief executive officer. Liddell was most recently a consultant to private equity firms Columbia Capital and MC Venture Partners. Prior to that, he was COO of Clearwire International (CLWR), the mobile carrier that’s merging with Sprint Nextel’s (S) WiMax business.



Disclosure: Panther Express is one of our AlleyCorp sister companies.

