Panther Express Closes $16 Million Series B

Content delivery network Panther Express has closed a $15.75 million Series B funding round, led by Index Ventures. Gold Hill Capital and previous investor Greylock Partners also chipped in.



Panther will use the money to grow internationally and to invest more in its network infrastructure. The company competes with Akamai Technologies (AKAM), Limelight Networks (LLNW), and others in the increasingly crowded content delivery industry.

Index Ventures’ Ben Holmes will join the company’s board. Panther has raised $22 million to date.

Disclosure: Panther Express is our sister company — Panther CEO Kevin Ryan is SAI’s Chairman and Panther Chairman Dwight Merriman is on SAI’s board.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.