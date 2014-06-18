Amazing New Pantene Ad Tells Women To Stop Apologizing

YouTube/Pantene Pantene’s latest ad tells women to stop apologizing and ‘shine strong.’

Last year, Pantene released an extraordinarily popular ad that took society to task for imposing unfair double standards on women.

The ad showed how the same behaviours that earn men praise for being “persuasive” and “dedicated” get women labelled as “pushy” and “selfish.”

It was posted to Facebook by “Lean In” author Sheryl Sandberg, and has since been viewed more than 46 million times on YouTube.

Now, the Procter & Gamble-owned hair care brand is back with a new ad encouraging women to stop apologizing for being who they are.

In it, a group of women are shown saying “sorry” for things that simply don’t warrant an apology: asking a question in a meeting, bumping into a boyfriend/husband in the kitchen, and speaking at the same time as a man as they get into car together.

The ad then flashes a message telling women to “be strong and shine” instead of undercutting themselves by saying sorry all the time.

The women are then shown in the same scenarios as before, only this time they are confident and sure of themselves, refusing to apologise for living their lives and pursuing their goals.

The ad, which Adweek reports was made by Grey New York, concludes with the women proudly proclaiming “Sorry, not Sorry.”

In addition to the new video, Pantene announced the creation of the Pantene Shine Strong Fund to provide education and resources to women aimed at helping them overcome bias and stereotypes.

(Via Adweek)

