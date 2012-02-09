You Don't Have To Spend A Fortune To Get One Of Those Fancy 4G Phones

For the last year or so, all those 4G LTE phones tended to cost a fortune, usually starting at $300 with a two-year contract. AT&T and Pantech decided to take a different approach by offering the new Burst for just $50.



Check out our quick hands on video to see what it’s like:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

