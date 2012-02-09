You Don't Have To Spend A Fortune To Get One Of Those Fancy 4G Phones

For the last year or so, all those 4G LTE phones tended to cost a fortune, usually starting at $300 with a two-year contract. AT&T and Pantech decided to take a different approach by offering the new Burst for just $50.
Check out our quick hands on video to see what it’s like:
Produced by Daniel Goodman
See Also:
• Four Great Tips For Editing Photos On Your iPhone
• Quick Tricks To Make Your iPhone Run Faster
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.