The man behind the Microsoft Surface admits he made one big mistake when revealing it

Mark Von Holden/AP Images Panos Panay holds a Surface Book on stage at Microsoft’s October 6 event.

Panos Panay, the man behind the Surface line, has admitted that he made one big mistake when unveiling the original device that has haunted him ever since: it wasn’t explained to the media correctly.

In an interview with The Verge, Panay said that “when we [Microsoft] launched the original Surface Pro, people compared it to an iPad, because I didn’t frame it.” This lead to an unfair comparison. He told Mashable that “the press…grabbed [the Suface] and were like…’look at this, it’s thicker, it’s heavier.'”

When Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book, the first slide shown — before anything else — was a picture of the Book next to a MacBook Pro, clearly laying out the comparison that the media, and consumers, should make.

Panay also went on to take a dig at the iPad Pro, describing it as “familiar” when compared to the Surface. “The iPad Pro looks like a great product. At the same time it looked familiar. I haven’t seen it, I haven’t touched it. All I’ve seen is a launch event, so I’ve got to reserve my judgment.”

