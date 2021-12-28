The founder of women-centric social media platform Pankhuri has died at 32 of cardiac arrest, company says

Pankhuri Shrivastava died on Friday after experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest, her company said. Screenshot/Instagram – @ashpankhuri

The CEO of Pankhuri has died at 32 from a sudden cardiac arrest, the company says.

Pankhuri Shrivastava founded Pankhuri in 2019 as a women-centric social media platform.

Multiple prominent Indian entrepreneurs mourned the CEO on Twitter.

An Indian entrepreneur and the founder of the woman-centered social platform Pankhuri has died at age 32 after experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest, her company announced in a tweet and Instagram post on Sunday.

Pankhuri Shrivastava died on Friday, the company said.

Shrivastava founded multiple startups, including Pankhuri in 2019 as well as the Indian rental startup Grabhouse, which was sold to the online marketplace company Quikr in 2016, according to the Hindustan Times.

Pankhuri is a women-exclusive social platform where users can watch live streams, take educational courses, communicate, and shop, among other things, according to its Google Play description.

Shrivastava’s last tweet, posted Thursday, was about the challenges of discerning an employment candidate’s skills through a brief interview. She previously tweeted photos of Pankhuri team members working together in an office.

Shrivastava was born in the city of Jhansi in India’s Uttar Pradesh state and earned an engineering degree from the State Technological University of Madhya Pradesh, according to The Independent.

Surge, a rapid scale-up program launched by the venture capital firm Sequoia Capital India that gave $3.2 million in funding to the Pankhuri platform in July, according to The Economic Times, mourned the CEO in a tweet on Sunday.

Shailendra Singh, a managing director of Sequoia Capital, also wrote on Twitter Sunday that Shrivastava “had so many ideas, insights, full of enthusiasm and creativity as a founder.”

Rajan Anandan, another Sequoia Capital managing director, wrote on Twitter the same day that “we loved having Pankhuri in our Surge family and will miss you so dearly.”

Pankhuri, Shrivastava’s company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.